Eagles did not slam the door on potential pursuit of OBJ

Posted by Mike Florio on December 8, 2022, 9:37 AM EST
Last year, when the midseason free-agency adventure of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. languished, we said this: Watch the Rams.

This year, as the midseason free-agency adventure of OBJ languishes, we said on Wednesday, “Watch the Eagles.”

The goal wasn’t to stir the pot and/or the shit. The goal was to analyze a situation and predict potential outcomes based on the available evidence.

Here’s how we got there. OBJ likely won’t be getting the multi-year deal he covets. His best play would be to sign a one-year deal and play now. If he does that, his best option would be to join a contender that is likely to play deep into the postseason, and that has the quarterback, the offense, the coaching staff, and the overall personnel to make it easier for Beckham to make an impact in the standalone postseason games.

If it all works, he sets himself up for a potentially large contract in free agency.

Under that standard, two teams stand out: Chiefs and Eagles.

The Chiefs had already been linked to Beckham. The Eagles hadn’t been. So I said, “Watch the Eagles.”

Some who cover the Eagles took my riffing to be reporting. The idea that we tossed into the ether became the proverbial turd plopped into the punchbowl. Players were asked about it, as if it were an actual report. Coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it, as if it were an actual report.

It wasn’t a report.

That said, Sirianni’s response was significant. In rattling off the virtues of his current receiver room, Sirianni at no pointed slammed the door on signing Beckham.

First of all, it’s not Sirianni’s call. He’s not the G.M. Second, if Beckham’s people contact the Eagles and offer to take a one-year deal for the prorated veteran minimum, how could they say no to that, especially if it means keeping him from the Giants or the Cowboys?

Third, any of the guys currently on the depth chart at receiver can be injured, at any point. Suddenly, a need for Beckham would emerge.

So, again, watch the Eagles. The longer this lasts, the greater the chance that the Eagles will swoop in and grab a guy who currently seems to be destined to land elsewhere.

  1. Howie will make it happen. They have a Super Bowl caliber team to make a run. Number 1 seed. No brainer move for this year as an insurance policy to a Devonta Smith or AJ Brown injury, similar to what Rams pulled off last year when Woods went down.

  4. It would make zero sense for the Eagles to sign him. Unless there’s a major injury, I don’t see OBJ (coming off ACL) as an upgrade over the 4 receivers on the roster. He’s certainly not going to supplant A.J. Brown or Devonta Smith as WR1 or WR2. He doesn’t have the same speed as Quez Watkins to serve as a deep threat. And he certainly doesn’t have the willingness to fill the special teams & blocking roll that WR4 Zach Pascal gives you.

  5. SOMEONE PLEASE SIGN THE GUY, I am so tired of hearing about the wining and dining, good lord, he hasn’t been that good the last few years, even when he was healthy!

    MAKE IT STOP

  7. I really doubt it. He’s pretty much just a name at this point, Eagles fans can’t stand him and we really don’t need receivers. Even if guys go down, I don’t know that bringing him in helps. I’d rather have a 49 year old TO than OBJ. Not kidding.

  8. OBJ will have no impact on the field this season. It took him 11 months to get on the field in 2021 after the previous ACL. So now, he’s going to get back on the field in ten months, a year older, with another ACL tear, and help a team as a 3rd WR? No chance.

  9. Is he worth the distraction? Would he become a team player in the short-term or would he be a “me” player?

  11. If AJ Brown or Devonta Smith got injured, yeah this move would make the most sense. As of right now, adding another WR who is going to take a roster spot away from a depth player or ST’er somewhere else doesn’t make the most sense right now.

    The SECOND a WR goes down with a multi-week injury…well, that’s different.

