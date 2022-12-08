Giants add Saquon Barkley to the practice report with a neck injury

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was not on the practice report Wednesday. He was on it Thursday.

The Giants added him with a neck injury that limited him in practice.

It is the first time Barkley has popped up on the practice report since Week 7 when he had a shoulder injury.

He has played all 12 games this season and has 282 touches for 1,296 yards and eight touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) did not practice Thursday.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (knee) joined Barkley as limited.