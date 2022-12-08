GOP report links Oversight Committee investigation to Jeff Bezos

Competing reports have been issued regarding the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Washington Commanders. Before turning to the report from the party that controls the Committee through the end of the year, there’s one more significant nugget in the Republican response, beyond the effort to place blame on former team executive Bruce Allen.

The GOP version of the report accuses the Committee of investigating the Commanders in order to get owner Daniel Snyder out, and to get Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in.

“Committee Democrats’ investigation has had one goal since its inception: force Team owner Dan Snyder to give up the Team,” the GOP report explains. “In the last month, as news organizations reported that the Snyder family was working with a financial institution to consider possible financial transactions related to the Team, including its possible sale, a long-running theory about what could have prompted Committee Democrats’ investigation was given more credence. Within hours of the news breaking of a possible future sale, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was reported to be interested in purchasing the team; Bezos has long been rumored to be interested in purchasing the team. Bezos is also the owner of The Washington Post, whose negative coverage of Dan Snyder has been a key driver of Committee Democrats’ investigation. Given the targeted, predetermined nature of Committee Democrats’ investigation of the Team and its owner, it appears that the entire effort may have had as its goal the removal of an unfavored owner and the installation of the owner of a left-leaning newspaper sympathetic to the Democratic party.”

During an October interview on #PFTPM, Commanders outside counsel John Brownlee was asked to identifies the parties behind the alleged “smear campaign” of Snyder. Brownlee did not mention Bezos or the Post.

Let’s take all of this to the next level. Did Snyder announce that he’s considering selling the team simply to smoke out Bezos, so that the theory that Bezos is trying to force Snyder out would have credence?

If Snyder doesn’t sell after all, maybe that will be the reason for it.

  4. Which goes back to the core question?

    Why is Congress spending its time investigating an NFL team?

    I dont like Snyder but this investigation has stunk since its inception.

  5. Man, those Republicans just love the daylights out of their conspiracy theories, don’t they? They hate Bezos almost as much as Snyder does because the Washington Post has exposed both of them for what they are.

  6. Bezos knows what he is doing, and so does Snyder. Neither should be involved in the league.

  8. Hogwash! Daniel Snyder has had a horrible reputation for many years and it is utter nonsense to suggest that a report outlining his bad behavior is some kind of partisan scheme to get a different ownership in power that is more favorable to the left. The democrats sure aren’t perfect but sometimes a bad guy is just a bad guy. Of course, given GOP’s blind loyalty to the former president, their definition of bad behavior may just differ dramatically from that of the general population.

  9. The “GOP” version seems hand-written in crayon by Snyder! The Washington Post has been around for 145 years and has reported on, and been critical of every owner of this franchise since they arrived in 1937 and that they were the last team in the NFL to get a black player and had to be forced to! Snyder bought the team almost 25 years ago and Washington Post reporters have been on him since the day they realized who he is. Bezos has barely owned the paper for 10 years and doesn’t have any direct connection to the reporters nor anything they write! Snyder needs to stand up and be accountable for his actions and stop creating ridiculous controversy!

  12. It’s not a smear campaign if it just reveals what someone actually did.
    Snyder has been the worst thing to happen to the Washington franchise in its history.

  16. … or maybe Dan Snyder did a bunch of bad things and his local paper, which has a section on tracking his team, called him out on it … like they had done even before Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013.

  18. We all knew that is the reason for Bezos bullying and democrats continuous empty investigations is to try to force Dan out.

    If someone did not know that they are blind.

  19. No evidence here, just “must be Bezos” since he owns the post.

    Conspiracy Theories and Speculation are taken as fact by 50% of the population nowadays.

