Greg Rousseau: There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves with Von Miller out

The Bills won’t have Von Miller for the rest of the 2022 season after he underwent surgery for a torn ACL.

The news was surprising when Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced it on Wednesday, given that there initially seemed to be plenty of optimism Miller would return at some point this year. But now the team must adjust as it continues its quest for a championship.

Second on the team with 5.0 sacks, defensive end Greg Rousseau said Wednesday that the rest of Buffalo’s edge rushers have to make sure there isn’t a drop off in production.

“It’s tough when you lose a really good player like Von, you know, but we got a lot of guys in the room and we all just need to step up,” Rousseau said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “We’re all ready for the opportunity to step up. It’s unfortunate, but I know I’ll be praying for Von and I’m wishing him a speedy recovery cause that’s our guy.

“We love Von, he’s a brother to us, so it’s sad to see him, see that he’s not gonna be out there no more, but it’s like, we got to step up, there’s no time for us to feel sorry for ourselves or none of that.”

The Bills will have a tough test against the division-rival Jets on Sunday. New York beat Buffalo 20-17 back in Week Nine.