Henry Anderson back at Panthers practice after October stroke

Getty Images

Panthers defensive lineman Henry Anderson practiced for the first time in weeks on Wednesday and his absence from the lineup wasn’t due to a sprained ligament or broken bone.

Anderson revealed that he was placed on the non-football injury list in October because he suffered a stroke. Anderson said that he began feeling symptoms before the Week Seven game against the Buccaneers and his wife took him to the hospital when he began to slur his words.

Anderson had a procedure to remove the blood clot that caused the stroke and said on Wednesday that he feels totally recovered from something that could have been much worse.

“I mean, I didn’t really know much about strokes before it happened,” Anderson said, via the team’s website. “And then after the fact that I definitely found out a lot more about them and realize that I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious. . . . I mean, I feel totally fine. Like I said, it’s not like an injury like a knee or shoulder or something that you’ve got to rehab and get the strength back and everything. This was just something that like, I felt pretty much back to normal as soon as they got the thing out.”

Anderson could be activated in time to play against the Seahawks this weekend.