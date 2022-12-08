James Washington could return this week: It’s kind of like a kid waiting on Christmas

USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys will sign Odell Beckham Jr., but they will get a new receiver to their lineup soon. James Washington, who signed with the team in free agency, could make his Cowboys debut this week.

“It’s been said,” Washington said about playing Sunday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know. It all comes down to the coaches’ decision. But for my part, all I can do is continue to put in good reps and stay ready. . . . It’s kind of like a kid waiting on Christmas. I’ve been waiting to put the star on my helmet since I signed here.”

Washington fractured his right foot Aug. 1 during training camp after missing the spring with a left foot injury. He returned to practice Nov. 30.

“Every route feels stronger than the last,” Washington said. “Just getting more and more trust in it.”

The Cowboys will create an open roster spot when they move cornerback Anthony Brown to injured reserve. Brown tore his Achilles on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

They could use another veteran receiver to go with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The team hosted Beckham this week, but reports indicate the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham’s ability to play less than a year after tearing his ACL.

They signed Washington in the offseason after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns.

“James just wants to play,” Gallup said. “He came here just trying to do that because he was sitting up there in Pittsburgh. He didn’t really get all the opportunities he needed. Now, he can get some down here. He just wants to play. I know he’s got that energy up in him. It will be good to see. Hopefully, he’s up this week.”