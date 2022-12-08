Jared Goff: I feel I’m playing the best football of my career

Getty Images

After the Lions blew out the Jaguars last Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff said that the team has been “playing good football” during a recent stretch that has lifted them into the fringes of the playoff race in the NFC.

On Wednesday, Goff moved from an assessment of the group to an assessment of his individual play. That assessment was even more positive.

Goff said that he believes he is better than he did in his first season with Detroit and even better than he did when the Rams went to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

“I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now. . . . I’ve played a lot of good football in my career, but I feel as comfortable as I’ve ever felt,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I’m getting older, I’m understanding the game more and it’s just everything coming together a little bit.”

When the Rams traded Goff to the Lions as part of the package for Matthew Stafford, it was assumed that he’d be a stopgap until the team used a high pick on another quarterback. They chose to address other spots and could do so again this offseason with a high first-round pick coming from the Rams and Goff playing well enough to make the case for an extended run as the leader of the Detroit offense.