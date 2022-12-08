Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody

Getty Images

Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion.

The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.

But Mixon still wanted to be on the field for his teammates. He told reporters on Thursday that being sideline the last two weeks was difficult for him, particularly last week as head coach Zac Taylor held him out. Mixon, however, did say he was “barely” feeling symptoms of the concussion at the end of last week.

“It was a tough conversation because I wanted to be out there and contribute with my brothers,” Mixon said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “[H]e made that decision, and I had no other choice but to live with it.

“As much as I wanted to go and felt like I can contribute, I feel like they made the best decision for everybody. Perine, he did a great job of stepping up and filling in.”

Now that Mixon’s back, Taylor noted that he’ll remain the starter despite Perine’s play.

“I don’t think that would’ve changed,” Mixon said. “I guess clarification for y’all, but at the same time I truly felt like with Perine being there, he definitely a great 1-2 back with me.”

Mixon has rushed for 605 yards with six touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 314 yards with two TDs this season.