Mac Jones: Patriots players all know we can play a lot better

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 8, 2022, 4:47 PM EST
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
The Patriots’ offense has been a major disappointment this season, but quarterback Mac Jones says there’s still time to turn it around.

Jones said today that there’s a lot of confidence inside the locker room about how the offense will play down the stretch, starting with Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

“I think we all know that as players we can play a lot better, execute better, do all the things better,” Jones said. “You have the things you want to get better at and the plan to fix them or get better at them. It’s a constant grind and battle with it. A lot of it’s fundamentals. You’ve got to finish strong. We’ve got the guys to do it, we’ve got the coaches to do it, and it starts with this week.”

Realistically, it’s hard to believe the Patriots’ offensive problems that were on display for the first 12 games of the season are suddenly going to disappear in the last five. But the Patriots are certainly not out of playoff contention, and if Jones can start playing like he did early in his rookie year, this season can be salvaged.

  1. The OL looks like it’s gonna be another crap sandwich on Monday night with the injuries and Brown still sick, Wynn doing whatever it is he’s doing and McDermott who doesn’t belong in the league probably getting another start. Meyers also dealing with a concussion and Patricia and Judge are still employed.

    Might just not be our year folks. Hopefully next year is better.

  3. I’m tired of hearing these guys talk like we gotta do this and we gotta do that. Cam Newton also did that all the time when he was in NE. Just shut up and play better.

