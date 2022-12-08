Matt Milano out of practice again, Dion Dawkins remains limited

Getty Images

The second Bills injury report of the week looks a lot like the first.

Linebacker Matt Milano was one of four players to miss practice on Wednesday and he remained off the field on Thursday as well. Milano is dealing with a knee injury and another missed practice on Friday won’t bode well for his chances of playing against the Jets.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) also remained out of practice. Guard Rodger Saffold (knee, rest) was a full participant after sitting out on Wednesday and safety Jordan Poyer took a rest day.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) was limited for the second straight day. He missed last Thursday after getting injured on Thanksgiving.

David Quessenberry took Dawkins’ place and he has also been limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury.