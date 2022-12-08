Max Mitchell dealing with blood clots in his right calf, lung

The Jets placed rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell on the non-football injury/illness list Wednesday, but coach Robert Saleh provided no details on the reason. Mitchell’s father, John, told Rich Cimini of ESPN that Mitchell has blood clots in his right calf and lung.

Max Mitchell has a hereditary blood-clotting condition called factor V Leiden and is taking a blood thinner. He is expected to make a full recovery and play again.

“It should not affect his career long term,” John Mitchell told Cimini. “Of course, we’re taking a big, great deep breath with all of this, but his future is promising.”

Mitchell left after 25 snaps Sunday with side pain and breathing difficulty, and medical tests on Monday revealed the clots.

Mitchell, a fourth-round selection, appeared in six games with five starts as a rookie.

