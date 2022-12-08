Mike Williams has a full practice Thursday, but Derwin James remains out

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Mike Williams didn’t practice at all the past two weeks and he missed the past two games with an ankle injury. Williams returned to limited work Wednesday and full participation Thursday, putting him on track to play Sunday.

In eight games, Williams has 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

He was one of six changes to the team’s practice report.

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (shoulder), center Corey Linsley (concussion), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring) joined Williams in full participation a day after being limited.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) was downgraded to DNP after limited work Wednesday, and offensive lineman Will Clapp (shoulder) went from full to limited.

Safety Derwin James (quad) remained out of practice Thursday.

In 12 games, he has 106 tackles, four sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.