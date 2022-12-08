Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is turning pro.

On Thursday, Foskey announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL draft. He will not play for the Irish in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Foskey, the school’s career leader in sacks, is projected as an early round draft pick.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior made 26.5 career sacks, breaking Justin Tuck’s school record. Foskey also made 122 career tackles, including 31.5 for loss, and seven forced fumbles.

Foskey totaled 11 sacks in each of his final two seasons at Notre Dame, the third-highest total in team history.