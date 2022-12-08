On Our Way Home: Chapter Eight

Anthony Zych

I thought about stopping at the Super U-Sav-Plentee on my way home to buy the items from Linda’s list. I’d rarely set foot in there since I started representing former employees of the company’s local mega-store. Some of the workers regarded me as a hero. Most of them, swallowing the Kool-Aid so many of the managers and co-managers and assistant managers had an active role in mixing up and scooping out, loathed me. I didn’t care. The naysayers would change their tune abruptly, if they ever got fired. Plenty of them had, plenty more surely would.

I tried to force myself to whistle a Christmas song as I lugged my two-sizes-too-big frame from the Subaru to the sliding doors of the grocery store where I had no known friends or foes, other than my former client’s mother who worked in the deli. (The workers there were unionized; if anyone got fired, they couldn’t sue the company in court.) I couldn’t settle on one specific tune. I started with three or four notes of Jingle Bells followed by a few bars of Rudolph before it all melted into You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.

The automatic glass doors slid open with a familiar hiss. I walked inside. The activity within the corrugated-steel box created a level of noise much greater than it was during my usual visits. The clamor of everything happening, from happy, harried people talking to other happy, harried people to carts rolling toward their destinations to grocery baggers bagging groceries, drowned out the holiday music leaking from speakers in the ceiling tiles. That was good, because I could hear just enough to know it was some post-modern bubble-gum bastardization of a classic that was perfectly fine when it was coming from the vocal cords of someone like Perry Como.

I started toward the collection of steel cages on rickety wheels. I stood, patiently as I could, while customers who were oblivious to the fact that others might need to get a cart of their own took their sweet time removing, pushing, and going away. Given that it was so close to Christmas, I tried not to roll my eyes too conspicuously or to sigh too loudly. I may or may not have succeeded.

I waited for an opening to grab a cart and get started. Too many people were taking up too much space. I tried to tell myself it was fine. The longer I spent at the store, the longer it would be before I would possibly have to share with Linda a story I never dreamed I’d tell, and she surely never dreamed she’d hear.

As some of the other customers moved away, I noticed a man struggling to pull a cart from the rest of them. I recognized the size, the shape, the coat. The fedora. Even before he turned, I knew it was him. Again.

I yanked one away for him, ripping it free with a grunt.

“They can be a little stubborn,” he said, showing no surprise at running into me for the third time that day. “I was wondering when you’d get here.”

I doubted whether I’d heard what I thought I heard, but I didn’t want to get into a discussion with him over whether he’d said what I thought he said.

“My wife wants me to pick up some things for tonight,” I explained.

“Sounds like someone is having a party,” he said as he fought to twist his cart in the direction he hoped to guide it. I gave it a nudge with my hip to get it moving.

“Someone is having a party. But not me. My wife. For her colleagues. I’m just there to make sure everything works out.”

“An innocent bystander,” the old man said, “who’d rather be standing by innocently elsewhere.”

I laughed not only at the turn of phrase but at the accuracy of the observation. It was the last place I wanted to be that night. It was the only place I could go. Long gone were the days of heading to a bar and getting a few beers with the guys. At this point in my life, I wouldn’t even know where to find the right bar. I also wasn’t sure who the guys would be. Every adult male I knew had a wife and a family and would be spending their time with them two nights before Christmas Eve.

“Do you shop here regularly?” I said to the old man, following him as he kept struggling to get the cart moving the right way.

“I’m not shopping. I know what I need.”

“Isn’t that the same thing?”

“People who shop don’t know what they’re looking for,” he said. “I know exactly what I’m looking for.”

“Do you have your list?”

He stopped and turned toward me. A crooked index finger with a nail that could use a trimming tapped against his temple.

“It’s all in here.”

I held up my phone.

“I’m not that lucky. I’ve got mine right here.”

“Your telephone?” the old man said. “You’re going to call someone and they’re going to tell you what to buy?”

“No. It does more than—never mind. Yes, I’m going to call someone. My wife.”

“You should have called your wife more often.”

“Excuse me?”

“Did you not understand what I said?”

“I do, I just think it’s a little, well, it’s a strange thing to say,” I said. “And it’s a strange way to say it.”

“What’s strange is for a man to not call his wife as much as he should.”

I twisted my neck to the left and right, searching for the camera crew that was about to tell me I’d been the victim of some sort of all-day practical joke.

“I’m going to get my things,” I said to the man, pushing away from the slow shuffling that barely moved his cart toward the produce section at the front of the store. I stopped and turned back to him. “By the way, I thought you said you were on your way home.”

“We are,” he said, with a smile softly brightening that tired and wrinkled face dominated by two rectangular slats of blurred prescription glass. “We’re on our way home.”

“Well, travel safely,” I said with a nod.

I turned my attention to collecting the items from Linda’s list. I heard the old man say one more thing to me.

“Do you want to see her? She asked about you again.”

I felt my shoulders slump with guilt, not for anything I’d done but for what I was about to do. I pivoted again. I stared at the cloudy lenses covering his eyes.

“You’ve asked me that three times now. I haven’t said yes once. That probably tells you something.”

“I suppose it tells me you don’t want to see her.”

“It’s nothing personal,” I said. “I’ve got a lot going on. It hasn’t been a good day, and it’s not getting any better. So, again, give her my regards. I’m sure you’re a lovely couple. I wish you nothing but the best. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.”

“Until we meet again,” he said as I moved forward with determination to the deli, for the finest collection of meats and cheeses money could buy in a place that wasn’t an actual deli.

I thought I heard him faintly repeat himself, but I wasn’t sure and didn’t stop to listen.

“Until we meet again.”

I forced away, as best I could, any lingering thoughts of the old man and his wife who wanted to meet me. I had things of my own to buy (not shop for, apparently), and I hoped to time my return to the house so that Linda would be distracted just enough with party preparations to not grill me the way she ordinarily would about what had happened in court. Maybe, if I got lucky, I could delay it all the way through and beyond Christmas Day. Maybe I could manage to fend off the firing squad of doubt-riddled questions until after the trial resumed and I inevitably lost.

I made my way up and down the aisles, bracing myself from time to time for yet another encounter with the old man. Maybe he’d have a bad wheel on his cart, or maybe he’d need me to get something he couldn’t reach from the top shelf. Or maybe he’d pester me again about meeting his wife.

I didn’t see him. I couldn’t tell whether I wanted to. I sort of did. There was a strange comfort in those exchanges, probably because they had become the lone constant during one of the most upside-down days I’d experienced in years.

I checked the list on the phone, ensuring I’d gotten everything that Linda had included in her various messages. Once I thought I had it all, I made my way to one of the checkout lines. I loaded everything onto the conveyor belt, crammed a plastic card into the square machine, punched the numbers, thanked the cashier and the bagger, and began wheeling the cart toward the car.

As I approached the Subaru, my eyes scanned the parking lot for the old Chevy. Its size and age would have made it stand out. If it was there, I didn’t see it. As much as I didn’t want to ever see that car again, part of me wanted to.

It distracted me just enough to keep me from realizing I’d forgotten to grab a large package of paper towels.