Oversight Committee report on Commanders is coming today

Getty Images

As the Republican Party prepares to take over the House of Representatives, power over the House Committee on Oversight & Reform will shift from Democratic control. That will end the investigation of the Washington Commanders.

Before the pendulum swings, current Committee leadership will issue a report. Per multiple reports, it’s coming today.

Indeed, we’re told that the GOP response already has been circulated.

The two documents will contain sharply different characterizations of the evidence, and of the motivation for and legitimacy of the entire probe. That distinction became obvious during the public questioning of Commissioner Roger Goodell in June.

Since then, the Committee conducted extensive depositions behind closed doors of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen. Nothing has been released from those sessions, yet.

The report surely will include multiple excerpts from each deposition. And those quotes may spark even more scrutiny of the entire situation.