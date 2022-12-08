Rams elevate Malcolm Brown, Earnest Brown for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Rams announced a couple of additions to their roster for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders.

The team has promoted running back Malcolm Brown and defensive lineman Earnest Brown from the practice squad. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Malcolm Brown has been on and off the active roster multiple times this year. He has 14 carries for 34 yards and two catches for 23 yards in six games. He will join Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, and Ronnie Rivers as backfield options for the NFC West club.

Earnest Brown was a fifth-round pick last year. He has not appeared in any regular season games to this point in his career.