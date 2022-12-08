Report: Baker Mayfield in line to start for Rams if John Wolford isn’t healthy to play

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a neck injury.

But according to a Thursday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, if Wolford is unable to play after going through pregame warmups, Mayfield would be in line to start against the Raiders.

That would mean Mayfield jumped third quarterback Bryce Perkins on the depth chart despite joining the Rams on Tuesday.

With Stafford likely out for the rest of the season after suffering a spinal contusion, the 3-9 Rams don’t have many great options at QB. Wolford has started two games, but Perkins started the Week 12 loss at Kansas City as Wolford was dealing with his neck injury. Perkins finished that game 13-of-23 for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had nine carries for 44 yards.

In seven games with six starts for Carolina this season, Mayfield completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

We’ll see what quarterbacks will dress for L.A. when inactives are released 90 minutes before kickoff on Thursday evening.