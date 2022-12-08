Report: Josh Jacobs is expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has played through a calf injury for the last couple weeks and it looks like he will do the same on Thursday night.

Jacobs, who is also dealing with a quad issue this week, was listed as questionable by the Raiders for the third straight week on Wednesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jacobs is expected to play despite that designation for the third straight week.

The injury has not stopped Jacobs from producing at a high level. He has 59 carries for 373 yards and three touchdowns and eight catches for 80 yards in two straight Raiders wins.

According to the report, Jacobs, who leads the league in rushing yards, will be looking to add to those totals against the Rams.