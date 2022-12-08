Ravens’ losing streak vs. Steelers “definitely has been brought up” this week

Getty Images

The Steelers will be hoping that recent history repeats itself when they face the Ravens this weekend.

Pittsburgh swept the season series from their AFC North rivals in each of the last two seasons, which leaves the Ravens trying to avoid the third five-game losing streak against the Steelers in franchise history. That record is something that’s been talked about around the team this week.

Linebacker Patrick Queen has never been part of a win over the Steelers and said “the true mantra around here is that until you beat the Steelers, you’re not a Raven” while safety Chuck Clark said that it is incumbent on this team to stop the bleeding.

“It definitely has been brought up, for sure,” Clark said, via the team’s website. “That’s the truth; you can’t hide from the truth and what the record has been. We have to go out there and change that.”

Tyler Huntley is starting at quarterback in place of Lamar Jackson this weekend and he also started Baltimore’s loss to the Steelers in Week 18 last season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects to see a “significantly better” Huntley this time and the Ravens’ chances of snapping the streak will look a lot better if he’s right.