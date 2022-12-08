Three Lions have been out this week with an illness

Getty Images

The Vikings had five players miss practice on Wednesday with an illness. The Lions have come close to matching that.

Three Detroit players didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, with an illness designation.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld are the currently sick Lions players.

Also not practicing on Thursday were tackle Kayode Awosika (ankle), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), and cornerback Chase Lucas (hamstring).

Three players who didn’t practice on Wednesday were upgraded to limited participation: tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), center Frank Ragnow (foot), and safety DeShon Elliott (ankle).

Running back D'Andre Swift fully participated with an ankle injury, despite being limited on Wednesday. Running back Jamal Williams landed on the report for the first time this week with a hand injury; he fully participated in practice.