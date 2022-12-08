Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield enters on second drive, leads Rams to field goal

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 8, 2022, 8:54 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield has entered the game — and led the Rams to a scoring drive.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-0. And then Mayfield came in for Los Angeles’ second possession.

Mayfield’s first throw was a well-timed ball to Van Jefferson for a 21-yard gain down the right side.

On the next play, he scrambled for a 6-yard gain off a play-action bootleg.

The drive stalled after a short run by Cam Akers and a deep incompletion to Tutu Atwell on third-and-2. But Matt Gay hit a 55-yard field goal to get the Rams on the board, down 10-3.

All things considered, it was a fairly impressive first drive in a Rams uniform for Mayfield, who was just claimed off waivers on Tuesday.

5 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield enters on second drive, leads Rams to field goal

  1. Many people are saying that Baker Mayfield is the first real quarterback the Rams have had since Bob Waterfield and Norm Van Brocklin.

  3. Derek Carr is a terrible QB. The running game is covering up how awful he really is.

  4. Drives stalling and having to attempt long field goals is pretty much on point with Baker at QB.

