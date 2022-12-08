Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to storybook, last-second win over Raiders

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 8, 2022, 11:33 PM EST
Baker Mayfield must have gotten up Thursday feeling dangerous.

Two days after the Rams claimed him off waivers, Mayfield led them to an improbable, unbelievable last-second, 17-16 victory over the Raiders.

Welcome to Hollywood!

The Raiders snapped their three-game winning streak, as they blew another double-digit fourth quarter lead. Seven of the Raiders’ eight losses were by one possession.

This one was a big blow to the Raiders’ playoff hopes — or what they had left of them — as they fell to 5-8.

The Rams broke their six-game losing streak with a quarterback who is on his third team this year. The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers this summer, but he lasted only five months there before Carolina waived him. The Rams were the only team that claimed him as they have been hard hit by injuries at the position.

The script wrote itself Thursday.

Los Angeles trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored two touchdowns in the final 3:19. Cam Akers scored on a 1-yard run, and, after the Raiders punted on fourth-and-one, the Rams took over at their own 2-yard line with 1:45 left.

No timeouts. Ninety-eight yards to go. No problem.

Mayfield completed the eight-play drive with 10 seconds left, throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

The Raiders helped with two costly penalties on back-to-back plays. Cornerback Amik Robertson was penalized for a 12-yard pass interference that negated an interception by safety Duron Harmon. Then, on the next play, Jerry Tillery was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for slapping the ball out of Mayfield’s hands with the clock running on a sack by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. It not only gave the Rams 15 yards but stopped the clock.

Mayfield finished 22-of-35 for 230 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek caught seven passes for 89 yards, including a 32-yarder following the Raiders’ back-to-back penalties that had the Rams believing.

Mayfield didn’t start — otherwise, he would have been the team’s fourth starter in four weeks — but John Wolford played only the opening series. Wolford entered questionable with a neck injury.

Despite suffering a hand injury early on in the second half, Josh Jacobs carried the load for Las Vegas. He was able to return after briefly going to the locker room for further examination and finished with 99 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown.

Jacobs opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Raiders then added a pair of field goals on their next two drives. While they had a shot at scoring again before halftime, a Derek Carr interception in the end zone kept them off the board.

Carr ended the game with an interception with two seconds left.

He went 11-of-20 for 137 yards and a 36.9 passer rating, with Davante Adams catching three passes for 71 yards.

The Raiders had 20 yards in the fourth quarter, including only 4 passing yards, and one first down. The Rams had 144 of their 282 total yards in the fourth quarter.

49 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to storybook, last-second win over Raiders

  1. aidering never gets old. How bad are you that you can’t beat a depleted Rams team with a QB that’s been there for about 24 hours. Herstreet said the raiders dominated the game…. By doing what they exactly? Scoring 1 TD and 3 field goals? Too funny!!

  2. Watching this game, was like sitting in traffic and you see a crash ahead… you finally make it up to the wreck and the car is absolutely totaled. No way anyone survived that crash… and then the person just climbs out of the wreck… wipes their pants off twice and says… “Yeesh… that was crazy…”

    And then you drive off wondering… wth did I just see?

  3. Carr threw for 137 yards and he’s been with his team for years. Mayfield threw for over 200 has been with his team for hours….

  6. The Refs tonight were criminal, 3 plays in a row that 2nd to last drive Crosby was held (literally tackled twice), the Tutu pass int was uncatchable and he drew the contact. Refs got the opportunity to end the Raiders season and they did. Only to make it worse was Mcdaniels was back to his normal self with terrible playcalls: constant reverses, brain dead on 3rd and 2, throwing 20 yard fades and a terrible fb dive with jacobs. And of course for the 100th time this year Webb gets roasted (cut him). I was almost on the train, way to blow the season, Fire Mcdaniels.

  9. Lol, wow. That has to be the best Thursday night game this season. No horse in the race, but that was entertaining.

  10. Ok can we FINALLY put to bed any idea that the Raiders are going to make a ‘playoff run’? They just lost a depleted Rams team with a QB that couldn’t stick with the Panthers.

  11. Baker’s signature win!
    That was amazing!
    Don’t worry coach McDaniels, BB has a job for you next season.

  13. Tony Gonzalez talking about how Baker “keeps getting second chances” is solidly ignorant considering his second ever landing spot was the Panthers. A very bad version of the Panthers. And he just played in his first game for his third team. Raiders did solidly fold though.

  16. Baker Mayfield with 48 hours prep and no Cooper Kupp looked pretty darn good. And Josh McDaniels is just not getting it done.

  19. Raiders only had roughly 10 passing yards the entire second half. Unbelievable. They thought the game was over at half time.

    It felt like it was just run-run-pass-punt every series.

    This was a Nathan Hackett level loss after it looked like the Raiders had turned their season around.

  21. Either Josh McDaniels totally blew the play calling in the second half or the game was rigged.

  24. That was the most embarrassing performance I’ve ever witnessed. Rams missing their best receiver, best defensive lineman, with a QB that just joined the team 2 days ago. Wow just flat out terrible on all levels.

  25. What an absolutely awful penalty by Tillery! How do you take that penalty with your team fighting for a stop? Unbelievable.

  26. What is good for the Rams is good for the Chargers and bad for the Lions (and the for the Raiders).

  27. Ya, refs could’ve called a hold on Crosby on that last drive. But the raiders could’ve scored more than 16 points against a depleted Rams team. Or maybe played just a little defense to stop a QB that’s been with the team for 48 hours. So I see your 1 play, and raise you 25 others that the raiders should be embarrassed by.

  28. Why do the media desperately want to make Baker relevant in the NFL. Baker is average at best, he is not a game changer. Raiders defense sucks and the refs helped the rams tonight

  29. Mcdaniels offense is truly terrible. He refuses to let Carr audible at the line of scrimmage only letting him flip it or shift protections. Forcing him to throw to the key receiver when others are open. His ego has destroyed this football team.

  32. Love it! Cleveland sends him to Carolina late to hinder his progress & then this! Love a guy that bets on himself, overcomes the odds & is humble, hopefully this last part has been learned!

  33. Oh No!
    Does this mean the incessant ‘at home with Baker Mayfield’ commercials will rear their ugly heads again?

  34. Number 90 Tillery for the Raiders blew the game with a selfish unsportsmanlike penalty after Mayfield was sacked deep in Rams territory. Time is running out so you think walking over and slapping the ball out Mayfield hand would be a good idea. The guy should benched for the next game. Just can’t believe a player would do such a dumb thing when the Raiders most likely would have won, instead it’s first down and an extra 15 yards.

  35. That was amazing! I love the fight the Rams showed – never giving up even though we were behind and our season is basically over. Baker Mayfield has been a Ram for less than 48 hours when the game started? And he did that!

    After Cam Akers scored I started getting my hopes up. When we shut down the Raiders, despite a great 2nd down run by Jacobs, I started believing. And then the Raiders started shooting themselves in the foot with stupid penalties. Honestly, they gift-wrapped this game and gave it to us.

    Loved Sean McVay’s facial expression when we scored the last touchdown. Loved Baker Mayfiend headbutting his teammates!

    Rams House!

  36. Wow losing to a QB who was cut and practiced two days and blew the doors off your team.
    The irony, McVie is having the same problem as his younger protege, once the QB sucks, the defense goes to hell and everything else gets rolled up because you have no answers.

  37. It’ll be funny if the Rams found their successor to Stafford on the waiver wire for squat.

  38. Everyone but Derek Carr will get blamed for the loss but he’s the problem. I don’t understand why he always gets a free pass. He’s a one read QB with a noodle arm.

  39. THAT was one of the greatest performances by a player ever. Kicked to the curb and then leads a depleted team a 98 yard winning drive with no TOs against a high pressure D-line. Incredible. That was a true character performance by Baker. Glad his commercials will still be on!

  40. Bill Bellichick said it best: Don’t play stupid players. We saw that in person tonight. Tillery.

  41. What happens to defensive coordinators brains the last 3 minutes of a game ,some research needs to be done !

  43. Finally, an interesting Thursday night game!!!!!

    I hate the Rams but found myself cheering for them at the end.

  44. Great performance by Baker but this game is more about how inept Derek Carr is. He is not a top 15 QB. I’d argue he is below 20

  45. I’m no baker fan, but happy to see him have a finish like that. Raiders could not put the game away and baker is good enough to take advantage.

  46. Are the Raiders ready to cut Tillery yet? The guys a fool . Wth is wrong with that man ? 4th quarter, almost get the win and then ….slap

    A bust and a dumbass

  47. Raiders need to replace Rich Gannon. Can’t win without a Franchise QB. CARR is DONE. Time to move on.

  49. Most Raider loss ever. Clown show franchise from top to bottom. Karma for telling city after city they aren’t good enough for them. People who continue to support these traitors get exactly what they deserve, which is loss after loss like tonight.

