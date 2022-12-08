Vikings’ illness doesn’t spread, so far

Posted by Mike Florio on December 8, 2022, 8:12 PM EST
NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Getty Images

On Wednesday, five Vikings players missed practice with an illness. On Thursday, no one else got sick.

The same five players showed up on Thursday’s practice report, with three of them returning to practice.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Theo Jackson fully participated on Thursday. Safety Harrison Smith was limited.

Still out were defensive end Danielle Hunter and fullback C.J. Ham.

So it appears that the illness isn’t spread. Which is good news, for now. We’ll see how things go the rest of the week.

The Vikings face the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. Minnesota, despite being 10-2, is a 2.5-point underdog.

  2. Last 5 games, Lions have beat the Bears, Packers, Giants and Jags. In the same timeframe, the Vikings have beat the Commanders, Bills, Patriots, Jets. Combined record of of Lions oppoenents: 19:30. Combined record of Vikings opponents: 29:19

