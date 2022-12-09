Alexander Mattison receives fine for touchdown celebration

Posted by Charean Williams on December 9, 2022, 4:39 PM EST
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrated his 14-yard touchdown run with a fake hamstring injury and twerking.

He expressed confidence earlier this week that the NFL wouldn’t fine him because the NFL shared it on its social media channels and on its TV network.

But the league docked him $6,503, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

“They share it like crazy… then fine you like crazy,” Mattison said on social media. “And I just wanna know who sits there and comes up with these random number amounts for fines.”

Mattison has tied his single-season career highs with three rushing touchdowns and four total touchdowns this season. He has 61 touches for 252 yards.

6 responses to “Alexander Mattison receives fine for touchdown celebration

  2. It was stupid. He should have been fined — what would you be fined proportionate to your income for your stupidity?

  3. Silly? Yes. Deserving of a fine? No. To mattison’s point, I would like to know how the nfl gets to these weird figures.

  5. I think they have a wheel of fines that decides what should be fined and how much. So much goofy celebrations and they fine that? maybe because he faked a pulled hamstring, but it was pretty obvious it was fake. I do agree though that it’s pretty hypocritical to fine him but see fit to show it for their benefit.

  6. It looks like these players spend more time practicing their celebrations than on their football skills. It’s like a celebration after every play. Gets kind of annoying after a while. Now get the hell off my lawn!

