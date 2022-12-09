Andy Reid: Kadarius Toney “right there on the border” of playing this week

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs midseason acquisition Kadarius Toney made an impact in his first couple of weeks with the team. But the receiver has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

It’s still unclear whether or not he’ll be back for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

While Toney has been participating in practice, head coach Andy Reid noted it’s no sure thing Toney will play.

“He got out and he worked, did some good things, moved around pretty good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, via KMBC 9. “Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be — he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing, not playing.”

Toney has accounted for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight touches in his three games with the Chiefs.

It sounds like Toney will be questionable for Sunday. But his status will become official when Kansas City releases its Friday injury report later in the day.