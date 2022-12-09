Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley out for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

The Texans are 17-point underdogs to the Cowboys and will not have several of their top players.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring/illness), receiver Nico Collins (foot) and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (shoulder) are ruled out.

Stingley, a first-round draft choice, hasn’t played since Week 10. Cooks was inactive for last week’s game.

Collins played last week and made three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Fullback Troy Hairston (chest) returned to a limited practice Friday and is questionable to play.

Offensive lineman Justin McCray (hamstring) was a new addition to the report. He had full participation and has no designation.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (right groin) had full participation Friday and will play.

The Cowboys added linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to their report Friday and list him as questionable to play because of an illness.