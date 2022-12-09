Brian Daboll says Saquon Barkley’s neck is “a little sore,” but hopes he plays Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants added running back Saquon Barkley to their injury report on Thursday and apparently, there’s concern about his potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com, head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that Barkley’s neck is “a little sore” given that it’s Week 14.

When asked if Barkley will play on Sunday, Daboll said, “I hope so.” And he noted, “Probably got to see” when asked if there was any doubt about Barkley’s availability.

The running back has been on the field for all 12 games this season, recording 282 touches for 1,296 yards and eight touchdowns.

New York’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday, but it seems as if Barkley will at least have a questionable designation.