Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2022, 7:38 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship
Getty Images

Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Williams will be eligible to enter the NFL draft in 2024. He could be one of the most soft-after players in league history.

Former (and future) NFL coach Sean Payton recently dubbed Williams a “generational player,” adding that Williams could be the player who helps spark a draft lottery. He also could be the next player to do what John Elway and Eli Manning did. But that will be the subject of another post.

8 responses to “Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”

  2. All these so called “guru”s were saying the same thing about Trevor Lawrence…pump the break, let these kids play in NFL and then compare them to an MVPs/HOFers

  4. Next year’s season will decide his future and draft position. Many who look great one year, fall back to normalcy the next. I think he will be as good as some of the best, but let’s give it another 12 months before adorning him the next GOAT in waiting.

  7. Bro this guy needs to chill & keep painting disrespectful things on his nails. See how that goes over in the NFL.

