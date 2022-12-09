Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”

Getty Images

Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Williams will be eligible to enter the NFL draft in 2024. He could be one of the most soft-after players in league history.

Former (and future) NFL coach Sean Payton recently dubbed Williams a “generational player,” adding that Williams could be the player who helps spark a draft lottery. He also could be the next player to do what John Elway and Eli Manning did. But that will be the subject of another post.