Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Smith questionable for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings could be getting left tackle Christian Darrisaw back this Sunday.

Darrisaw has missed the last two games with a concussion, but he practiced all of this week and head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he has cleared the protocol. The team still listed him as questionable, but it seems like there’s a good chance that he’ll be back on the field.

Safety Harrison Smith is also listed as questionable. Smith missed practice Wednesday with an illness, but O’Connell said a neck issue is the reason for the designation.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (bicep) is the only player who has been ruled out. Center Garrett Bradbury (back) joins Darrisaw and Smith in the questionable category.