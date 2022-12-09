Cowboys plan $295 million upgrade to AT&T Stadium

Getty Images

The Cowboys are trying to keep up with the Joneses.

Via Ben Fischer of Sport Business Journal, up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium are in the works.

The goal is to refresh premium spaces and upgrade technology before hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Owner Jerry Jones opened the building to much fanfare in 2009. Since then, the venue has been one-upped by the likes of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Cowboys have hosted only one Super Bowl there. That event was marred by a game-of-week ice storm and a failure to finalize seating in time for corresponding tickets to be used.

The Cowboys will request diverting some of the box-office revenue that otherwise is shared with the league at large for the project. The team also will be seeking a waiver of the league’s $600 million debt limit.

Owners are expected to act on the requests next week, when they conduct a quarterly meeting in Irving, Texas.