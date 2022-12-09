Dan Campbell on Lions being favored over Vikings: I’m shocked by that

Getty Images

The folks in Vegas like the Lions this week.

Detroit is generally favored by 1.5 points in Sunday’s matchup against division rival Minnesota. It’s apparently the first time in the Super Bowl era that a 10-2 team has been an underdog to a 5-7 team.

The Lions have been playing better as of late, winning four of their last five after starting 1-6. But to be favored over the current No. 2 seed in the conference?

“I really don’t even know how to respond to that. I’m shocked by that,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his Friday press conference. “But, there again, all those things don’t matter. Point spread, who’s favored — this team finds ways to win. And if we’re not ready to go and we don’t handle our business…

“It’s going to take every one of us — coaches and players — to win this game. You know? That’s what I do know. Because they’ve got plenty over there. And again, a team that finds ways to win, those are dangerous teams.”

The Vikings beat the Lions 28-24 in Week Three, in part due to a call that Campbell said this week he’ll regret until he dies. But Campbell doesn’t necessarily see being favored over the Vikings this week as a sign of respect.

“No, it’s the same people that [said] we were trash when we were 1-6. So, it’s irrelevant,” Campbell said. “And if we don’t win this game, then it’s back to, ‘Well, we’re not what we were,’ and ‘It’s a fluke,’ and blah, blah, blah. So, it’s all about, man, the next game — right in front of us. That’s all we can worry about.”

We’ll see if the Lions can prove the oddsmakers right on Sunday afternoon.