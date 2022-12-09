Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano questionable to face Jets

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled a couple of players out for Sunday during a Friday morning radio appearance and the team has now revealed the rest of their injury designations.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury. Dawkins was injured on Thanksgiving and missed last Thursday’s win over the Patriots. He went from limited work on Wednesday and Thursday to full participation on Friday.

Linebacker Matt Milano is also listed as questionable. Milano missed the first two days of practice this week with a knee injury, but returned for a limited workout to close out the week.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) were the two players ruled out.