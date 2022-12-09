Diontae Johnson questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after missing all of Thursday’s session.

Johnson is dealing with a hip injury and the Steelers will hold off on making a call about his status for their matchup with the Ravens until closer to Sunday’s kickoff. Johnson was one of three Steelers players to draw a questionable tag this week.

Linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs) and Malik Reed (back) are the others. Watt said on Friday that his injury is a week-to-week issue, but that he felt well in practice and does not want to miss any more time this season. He missed seven games with a pectoral injury earlier this year and also had a knee scope while he was out.

Running back Najee Harris (oblique) got in his first full practice of the week and does not have an injury designation for Sunday.