Jacob Harris will require season-ending pectoral surgery

Rams receiver Jacob Harris tore a pectoral muscle Thursday night against the Raiders, coach Sean McVay announced Friday.

Harris will require season-ending surgery.

“It’s unfortunate,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “He’s done a really good job, and I’ve really seen a lot of growth from Jacob. That’s a bummer to end his season like that.”

Harris was injured while covering a punt with 11:02 remaining in the game.

He played one offensive snap and 109 on special teams, making two tackles and one catch for 6 yards in seven games. His reception came on a fake punt in Week 12 against the Chiefs.

McVay also announced that defensive tackle Marquise Copeland was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

“We’ll see what his status is in the coming couple of days,” McVay said.