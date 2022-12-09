Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was back at practice on Friday.

Lawrence missed the first two days of practice this week with a toe injury and got in a limited workout on Friday. Lawrence is listed as questionable to face the Titans, but said that he expects to play and there hasn’t been much sign of concern about his availability from the team.

If Lawrence is not able to play, C.J. Beathard would get the start for Jacksonville.

Rookie linebacker Chad Muma was the only Jaguar ruled out. He has an ankle injury, so won’t be able to build on last week’s 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks this Sunday.

Wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) are the other Jaguars listed as questionable.