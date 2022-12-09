Jaguars waive Darrell Henderson

Getty Images

Running back Darrell Henderson‘s time in Jacksonville has come to an end.

The Jaguars announced that they waived Henderson on Friday. He was claimed off of waivers from the Rams on November 23.

No corresponding roster move was announced, so the Jaguars have an open spot on their 53-man roster heading into Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Henderson did not appear in a game for the Jaguars. He ran 70 times for 283 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the Rams and also caught 17 passes for 102 yards.

Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner are the remaining running backs on the Jaguars roster.