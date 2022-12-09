Jamal Adams is “making good progress” in his rehab

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams returned to the team’s training facility Friday for a check-in with the athletic training staff.

Adams is three months into his rehab following surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon and damaged knee.

“We saw Jamal out here for the first time in a bit,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “It was great to see him. He’s back here to check in with the trainers and make sure everything’s on track, which we know it is. It’s just good to see him back, and having that spirit around that building is great. We miss him.”

Adams played only 15 snaps in the opener before his injury, which ended his season.

Carroll said Adams is “making good progress” in his rehab.

“It’s been a while [since his injury],” Carroll said. “This is a hard recovery. It’s really taxing. He’s been through a lot. He’d tell you. It’s been rigorous to get back where he’s really walking and he’s up on it and going and all that. He’s got a big old zipper on his knee and all that. This injury in particular is a difficult one. It’s a challenging one. But he’s doing great, and he’s happy about it now. He’s finally going and really can feel the progress and start getting strong again and all that.”

Adams underwent shoulder and finger surgeries the past two seasons, missing four games in 2020 and five in 2021. The Seahawks traded two first-round draft selections to the Jets to get him in 2020 and since have handed him a new, $70 million contract that runs through the 2025 season.