Jeff Okudah questionable for Lions

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was back at practice on Friday and the team is hopeful about having him against the Vikings on Sunday.

Okudah missed two days of practice with an illness before returning as a limited participant. His return would seem to bode well for his chances of playing, although final word won’t come until closer to kickoff.

Will Harris (hip) is also listed as questionable, so the Lions have a couple of corners to watch with Justin Jefferson coming to town.

Guard Kayode Awosika (ankle), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), and cornerback Chase Lucas (hamstring) have been ruled out for this weekend. Guard Evan Brown (ankle) is set to join them on the sideline as he’s been listed as doubtful.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (illness) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (illness) are listed as questionable.