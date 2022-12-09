Jerry Jones calls Commanders investigation “politically biased”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2022, 1:18 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hadn’t said much about the Congressional investigation of the Commanders. On Friday, Jones said plenty.

“First of all, I hope our fans see how politically biased this report is,” Jones said during his weekly Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “This report doesn’t even come out if the Republicans were in Congress.”

He’s right, but that outcome would also be politically biased.

“It’s that stupid,” Jones added. “My point is there is biasness all the way through. There are stories behind the stories. The facts are that Mr. Snyder’s minority partners really went out a long way to try and make him sell. He ended up buying them out. But a lot of this is that.”

In other words, Jones believes that the three minority partners (including FedEx founder Fred Smith) instigated all of this to hurt Snyder. The truth, however, is that they had cashed out months before Congress started its investigation.

“And a lot of the testimony I was involved first hand,” Jones said. “I was among the handful of owners that looked at all of the transcripts. That looked at all of the messages. That looked at all of the data. This attorney is trying to — is on a campaign, the woman attorney, to stop having settlements. When you have workplace settlements that’s another issue. But that’s a part of why this has the front that it has.”

It’s unclear which attorney Jones is specifically referring to. It is clear that Jones has a bias in favor of being able to write a check to make a workplace problem go away. That’s what he did in 2015 with the voyeurism scandal that remained under wraps until earlier this year — and that inexplicably has been ignored, by pretty much everyone.

The simple truth is that the Oversight Committee didn’t discover anything we didn’t already know. There was confirmation of various reports that had surfaced, but there was nothing that close observers didn’t already know.

Specifically, the Commanders had a toxic and hostile workplace for years. Snyder was ultimately responsible for it. Snyder was directly accused by at least two employees of misconduct. Former team executive Bruce Allen was involved in email exchanges with Jon Gruden that were not appropriate, for a variety of reasons. The league buried the results of the Beth Wilkinson investigation.

The Committee investigation brought extra attention to the situation. That’s something the NFL doesn’t want, whether as it relates to the Commanders or the Cowboys or any other NFL team.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Jerry Jones calls Commanders investigation “politically biased”

  1. Of course it’s biased. But that doesn’t mean the fundamental problems with Snyder and the Commanders don’t exist. Or didn’t exist at the time.

    It’s not like a cabal of Jerry’s sycophants, fan boys, and enablers wouldn’t be biased either. They’d just sweep it under the carpet like all the other transgressions they’ve committed over the years.

  2. More likely that Jones and the NFL want this to go away because it will be a very bad look for both parties if the complete set of facts come out.

  3. Everyone’s fallback position for being held accountable is that it’s political. And then they lie about it, keep claiming the lie is the truth, and then blame someone else for the divisiveness and backlash they cause.

  4. The Committee investigation brought extra attention to the situation.
    ++++++++
    I’d prefer the committee investigate where SBF’s $16 billion dollars disappeared to.

  5. We understand Jerrah. Like most of the uber wealthy they just want to be able to write a fat check to make any problem go away.

  7. Looks like Mr. Snyder does have something on ole Jerry. That or he has is own skeletons.

  8. Jerry Jones is a self-made man. What he has made of himself diminishes with every statement he makes.

  10. When Jones and Snyder are gone ,the NFL will be soooo much better….ownerwise

  11. Just shut up Jerry. If they didn’t do anything wrong, they wouldn’t have to worry about it. Just shows that you prefer people who cover up things to those who just do it the right way. Disgusted as a Cowboys fan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.