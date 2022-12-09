Jerry Jones: Cowboys remain interested in Odell Beckham, but “time is ticking”

Getty Images

It has become readily apparent that it isn’t likely Odell Beckham plays in the regular season. Whether it’s his rehab not having progressed enough to allow him to get back on the field for another few weeks or his lack of desire to play in the regular season, the free agent receiver doesn’t look like he will suit up until the postseason at the earliest.

It begs the question about whether the Giants, Bills or Cowboys — the three teams he has visited — or anyone will roll the dice that he can put them over the top in the postseason.

Owner Jerry Jones, whose enthusiasm seemed to wane after Beckham underwent a thorough physical at the team’s training facility this week, said the Cowboys remain interested in and in contact with Beckham.

“Yes, we’re still in contact. Yes. Yes. Yes,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work on a rehab for the playoffs, if it’s going to happen.”

When Beckham initially tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in 2020, he needed 11 months to return. He tore the same ACL in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and underwent surgery Feb. 22.

In the first six games Beckham played after returning from his 2020 ACL tear, he made 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns. That’s an average of 2.8 catches and 38.7 yards per game.

If he plays only the postseason, Beckham will play no more than four games this season.

Will he be physically able to help?

“He’s got his mind wrapped around what might be a plan for the immediate future, and, of course, he’s got a great future ahead of him,” Jones said. “In all probability, he does. The question is: Can he get something and do it in a sound way for his future? Can he do it physically in a sound way and not push that beyond where it should be pushed and at the same time help us? That’s what we’re going over right now.”

Beckham, 30, has declined to work out for teams. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Beckham told him he was about five weeks away from a return.

So, it will be a bit of a leap of faith for someone to sign him to help them this postseason, though Beckham insists he will be ready.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said on The Shop on Thursday night. “I’m not saying that I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I’d rather play when the lights is on.”