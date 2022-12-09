Jerry Jones is “a big proponent” of an 18-game regular season

Getty Images

Just two years after the NFL lengthened its regular season to 17 games, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it’s time to add another game.

Jones said on K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan that he would like to add one more game to the regular season, and reduce the preseason by one game.

“One more I see, and I’m a big proponent of it,” Jones said. “I think that’s the right level. That allows us to, as we go into the early games of the season, that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games because you will play less preseason games. You know at one time they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs. But still I like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular season games and have been a proponent of that.”

The simple calculus for the NFL is that more games means more money: More TV commercials, more ticket sales. It’s easy to see why Jones wants to make the season longer. It won’t be surprising if soon a majority of his fellow owners are supporting the same proposal, and if the players go along because more money for the owners means more money for the players, too.