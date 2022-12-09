Johnny Hekker named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 14

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Panthers punter Johnny Hekker has been named their Community MVP for this week.

Hekker hosted a pair of events this week for kids in the Charlotte area. Hekker hosted a shopping spree for 30 kids from the Matthews Police Activities League on December 5 that saw each kid receive a gift card for sports gear and enjoy a dinner provided by Hekker.

On December 6, Hekker teamed with the Special Olympics to take 30 more kids for a day of bowling, pizza, and other activities.

“I can’t thank the organizations we have been able to partner with enough,” Hekker said in a statement. “Their impact on the community is far-reaching beyond the few events we have been able to host.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a foundation or charity of Hekker’s choice. He’ll also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.