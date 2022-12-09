Jordan Phillips ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills will not have defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in the lineup against the Jets on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday that Phillips has been ruled out for this weekend. Phillips missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury.

Phillips has 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defensed this season.

McDermott also said that fullback Reggie Gilliam will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Matt Milano has also missed both practice days this week with a knee injury. McDermott did not update his status, so word on that and any other injury designations will come later on Friday.