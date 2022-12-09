Kadarius Toney, Joe Thuney are questionable

Getty Images

The Chiefs have only two players with designations for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are questionable.

Coach Andy Reid’s comments make it sound as if Thuney has a better chance to play than Toney. Thuney was a full participant all week, while Toney was limited.

“He’s felt better the last couple of days, yeah, for sure,” Reid said of Thuney.

Toney has missed the past two games with his injury.

He has accounted for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight touches in his three games with the Chiefs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (bruised foot) was a full participant all week and will start Sunday.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) also is good to go after a full practice Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.