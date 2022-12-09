Lamar Jackson doubtful, Ronnie Stanley set to play

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t rule quarterback Lamar Jackson out on Friday, but there’s not much chance that he’s going to be playing against the Steelers.

Jackson has not practiced at all this week and head coach John Harbaugh indicated that Tyler Huntley will be getting the start on Sunday. The team’s final injury report shows Jackson listed as doubtful with the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

The news is better for left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley did not play last week because of an ankle injury, but he did not receive any injury designation on Friday.

Cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) has been ruled out. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh), linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion), and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) are all listed as questionable.