Leonard Williams doubtful, Saquon Barkley questionable for Giants

Giants head coach Brian Daboll made running back Saquon Barkley‘s outlook for Sunday’s game against the Eagles sound questionable on Friday morning and the team officially labeled him that way on Friday afternoon.

Barkley was limited in practice with a neck injury for the second straight day and he’s listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

While the Giants remain hopeful about Barkley, there’s far less optimism about defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Williams is also suffering from a neck injury and he’s been listed as doubtful to play after missing another practice Friday.

Guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), and guard Shane Lemieux (toe) have all been ruled out for this weekend.