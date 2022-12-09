Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham enters NFL draft

Getty Images

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham announced Friday that he is entering the 2023 NFL draft. He will not play in the team’s bowl game against the University of Cincinnati.

He joins running back Tiyon Evans as the Cardinals’ second player to declare for the draft.

“After many conversations with God and my family, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft,” Cunningham wrote on social media.

Cunningham played 10 games this season, making nine starts, and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,568 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 565 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He left his mark on the school’s record book.

His total of 120 touchdowns rushing and passing is a Louisville record; his 12,848 totals yards — passing and rushing — ranks second to Lamar Jackson; and his 50 career rushing touchdowns is tied with Jackson.

Cunningham’s 3,184 rushing yards rank third in school history behind Jackson and Walter Peacock, and his 9,664 career passing yards rank fourth.