Matt Canada: No magic formula to improve, we’ve stayed the course offensively

Getty Images

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has heard a lot of criticism this season, but things have been a bit quieter for him in recent weeks.

The Steelers were 2-6 when they returned from their bye, but they’ve won three of four games while averaging 23.3 points, 351 yards, and 161.3 rushing yards per game. Canada said on Thursday that he doesn’t think there’s been a “dramatic change” in the unit over that period of time.

Canada instead credits the team’s continued improvement and comfort in the scheme as the reasons for the uptick in production.

“We’re not a finished product in any way, shape or form,” Canada said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I do think you’re starting to see our players more importantly, which is really all that matters, are starting to see why we’re doing it, how this fits, what their roles are. There’s not a real magic formula to it. Sometimes you wish there was. I’m not going to say me, but I think we as a staff have stayed the course. We know why we’re doing what we’re doing. We know why we’re running the plays we’re running. We know who we’re trying to get the ball to. It doesn’t always show up and nobody outside of the building maybe understands why, but you just have to keep doing what I believe is right.”

The Steelers have pumped some life into their playoff hopes over the last four weeks and the offensive improvement has played a big role in that. Should that continue against the Ravens this weekend, the Steelers will have a ton of momentum heading into the final games of the year.