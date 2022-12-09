Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Posted by Josh Alper on December 9, 2022, 9:45 AM EST
Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns
Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told reporters earlier this week that Beckham told him he’d be ready to play in five weeks, which would push a return to the postseason and Beckham put forth a similar timeline on Thursday night. Beckham was asked on The Shop during Thursday night’s game if he’s made a decision about where to play next and about whether he’s ready to get on the field.

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Beckham visited the Bills and Giants along with the Cowboys and the lack of a deal with any of them suggests that no one is convinced that Beckham will be able to help them at any point in the regular season or playoffs. It also suggests that no one is willing to bet on the chance that Beckham can help them in order to secure his rights for the 2023 season by signing him to a multi-year deal, but we’ll see if anything changes in the coming days or weeks.

27 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

  2. Sigh..the “point” is being part of a team, building chemistry, working TOGETHER towards a common goal. I cant believe the locker room is gonna be real happy about some guy coming in after all the HARD work and blood and sweat the rest of team put in. He is not that special that I would risk messing up the mojo of the team at that point.

  3. It’s becoming clearer by the day that Odell’s nowhere near ready to return to the field and was doing this to try and get a paycheck from a team to rehab for his next destination.

  4. He seems to want a lot of assurances,but won’t give anyone to anyone willing to take a chance on him. He doesn’t want to be a “rental player”, but he also only wants to play in the playoffs…and any team signing him, can’t be sure he is ready. Maybe he should just wait until next season?

  5. No one wants to bother with the headache of a guy who demands to be dropped into the lineup only for playoffs. Don’t care how tight a dressing room is, that will more than annoy a lot of players who are banged up from 18 games. Nevermind his antics on teams have given him a short shelf life.

    And, he wants a deal for next regular season in the next breath after saying the regular season is pointless.

  6. I’m no genius, but if you wanted to contribute in the playoffs, wouldn’t it be worth being on a roster now to at least get to know the system, the play calls and the QB?

  7. This guy is like a used car salesmen selling a car that’s been in 2 major wrecks but doesn’t want you to let a mechanic check it out or let you see a car fax. Just buy it by looking at the outside no questions asked. Any team that does this is totally stupid. This guy is damaged goods trying get money on a con. Who knows what this guy is now. He should get a prove it contract then maybe something bigger down the road.

  10. So he doesn’t want to help a team get to the playoffs, he just wants to show up and reap the benefits of their work. He and his ego should take up 2 roster spots.

    What a team player.

  12. Lol what? After a comment like that all interested teams instantly lost interest I’m sure. What a clown.

  13. Lol. What a joke. So in other words, he wants to play for a SB contender and basically ride the bandwagon to a potential ring. He’d probably want limited practice as well.

  16. That is completely illogical. Next he will say he is willing to work for free, who needs money?

  20. And whatever team signs him will likely be one and done in the postseason, too much of a diva.

  25. hmmmm interesting take, a true professional. My GM retort would be, well I don’t see a need for you playing at all.

  27. That’s OK. Eli didn’t think there was any point to playing for a team that didn’t have a big market and a championship pedigree

