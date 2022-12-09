On Our Way Home is halfway home

Anthony Zych

For those of you who have been keeping up with On Our Way Home, you’re officially halfway home.

The sixteenth chapter was posted today. There are 16 more to go.

And 16 is an important number, as it relates to the all-in-one-place scrolling option. When you get to the bottom of the first page and see the end of Chapter 15, you’ll need to click on “next” to get to Chapter 16.

If you’re using the chapter-by-chapter landing page, it’s not an issue; the link to every chapter is already there.

I’d originally mapped it out to so that the first chapter would be posted on Thanksgiving, and that the last one would be posted on Christmas Day. But I’ve heard from some who plan to start only after all of it is posted, because they want to be able to read it at their own pace, without ever waiting for new content. For that reason, I’ll start posting two chapters on certain days, with the goal of having it fully posted long enough before Christmas to permit it to be read while fully in the pre-Christmas buzz.

So what the hell? Chapter 17 is coming tonight. And Chapter 18 is coming tomorrow morning. And maybe Chapter 19 is coming tomorrow night. Either way, stay tuned.